Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal Just for Veterans and Active Military

Published On 11/01/2016
Laura Murray/Thrillist

As part of its ongoing strategy to lure customers back with free food, Chipotle has launched special deals to reward nurses and teachers for their hard work to make our lives better. Now, the burrito purveyor is saluting the brave men and women in uniform with free burritos -- a deal for free burritos, to be exact. Saluting with one would just be messy.

Here's the deal:

Chipotle said it plans to honor the nation's veterans and active military personnel with an exclusive buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal on Veterans Day, November 11th. Specifically, all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military will receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad when they purchase an entree and show a valid US military ID or veterans ID at Chipotle locations nationwide. The deal is good from 3pm (local time) to close, according to a press release.

If previous years are any indication, Chipotle isn't the only chain planning to give back to those who serve our country on Veterans Day, so keep an eye out for additional deals to take advantage of at other big chains because, well, you deserve all the free food (and more). 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

