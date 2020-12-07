Chipotle Just Released a Collection of Simple, Cozy Merch for the Holidays

Chipotle just launched a new collection of merchandise in the lead up to the holidays, and it’s refreshing in that it’s not your average holiday merch drop from a corporate restaurant chain. Specifically, there aren’t any ridiculous stunt products. Just cozy gear.

Instead of that’s over-the-top items, Chipotle’s new capsule collection features minimalist lounge gear, including sweatshirts, joggers, pajamas, and thermal beanies. The hoodie and joggers can be purchased together, for the perfect ‘fit, or separately. Both come in black, which means they’ll match whatever you’re accessorizing them with.

Similarly, the pajama set comes in white and can be purchased together or separate. The top has a chest pocket with “extra” printed all over it in an homage to those famous words: “guac is…” well, you know the rest. In your dreams, though, it’s free.

Chipotle’s new thermal beanies are where the real flair comes in. The capsule collection includes four colors: black, green, burgundy, and orange. You can snag one in black to match the sweats or switch it up depending on your personal palette. Buy it for yourself or for someone else. It’s not cheap—prices range from $45 for a hoodie to $22 for a PJ top—but it beats a gift card any day. Well, maybe. Free food is always nice, so maybe grab both, depending on your budget.

“Given all we’ve been through in 2020, this new line of Goods is the perfect way to do more of what we did best this year—staying inside and getting comfortable,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release. “We saw similar trends in our food as well, as digital orders have grown by more than 200% and our customers have eaten more ‘comfort’ foods with steak, burritos and Queso Blanco seeing major gains in 2020.”

Oh, and one last thing. Chipotle also has a wrapping kit, which includes three different Chipotle-themed wrapping paper designs. Get yours and be sure your gifts stand out under the tree this year.

This isn’t Chipotle’s first foray into fashion and fun. The restaurant introduced Chipotle Goods, its retail line, back in August. For its first collection, it released a set of responsibly-sourced items, including an open-looped avocado dye line that used avocado pits from Chipotle restaurants. Some of those items have been restocked, so if that’s more your speed you can also check that out.