Considering the slew of free burrito deals this year, it's no secret that handing out tons of free food is a huge part of Chipotle's ongoing comeback campaign. Now, just a day after announcing the return of its annual "Boorito" $3 entree deal this Halloween, the burrito chain has launched a new game based on its "A Love Story" short film and it rewards players with a deal for -- you guessed it -- free burritos.

Here's the deal:

Starting on Tuesday, Chipotle will send a buy-one-get-one free entree coupon to your phone if you take a few minutes out of your day to play the simple memory game. The offer is good for any Chipotle entree -- burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad -- and redeemable at any of its locations in the US and Canada, according to a press release. The coupon we received after playing the game has a November 30th expiration date, so it's probably safe to say that's when the promotion ends.