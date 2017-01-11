Considering the slew of free burrito deals this year, it's no secret that handing out tons of free food is a huge part of Chipotle's ongoing comeback campaign. Now, just a day after announcing the return of its annual "Boorito" $3 entree deal this Halloween, the burrito chain has launched a new game based on its "A Love Story" short film and it rewards players with a deal for -- you guessed it -- free burritos.
Here's the deal:
Starting on Tuesday, Chipotle will send a buy-one-get-one free entree coupon to your phone if you take a few minutes out of your day to play the simple memory game. The offer is good for any Chipotle entree -- burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad -- and redeemable at any of its locations in the US and Canada, according to a press release. The coupon we received after playing the game has a November 30th expiration date, so it's probably safe to say that's when the promotion ends.
Just like the "Guac Hunter" game Chipotle launched back in March, the new game is meant to highlight the company's use of fresh ingredients and commitment to avoiding additives and artificial flavors or colorings. All you have to do is match the memory game cards displaying ingredients like garlic, cilantro, and red peppers before the one-minute time limit is up. Clicking on one of the hidden artificial ingredient cards will result in a five-second penalty. It's super simple.
Chipotle said the coupons are only available while supplies last, so you might want to get on that.
