Chipotle Is Being Fined for Over 13,000 Child Labor Law Violations

Chipotle has seen its fair share of controversy, mostly involving food-borne illness outbreaks a few years back. But now, the burrito chain is embroiled in some non-tainted lettuce trouble: child labor law violations.
The Attorney General of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, has fined the fast casual Mexican chain $1.37 million, Eater reports. According to the outlet, Chipotle allegedly committed 13,253 child labor violations, as well as wage and hour law violations. The probe into the restaurant's misconduct began after a 16-year-old employee's parents filed a complaint regarding late-night shifts. The teen was reportedly working well past midnight.The company has been accused of having minors work too late, too many hours, and without work permits all while not properly informing them of their rights.
"Chipotle is a major national restaurant chain that employs thousands of young people across the country and it has a duty to ensure minors are safe working in its restaurants," AG Healey said in a statement on her website. "We hope these citations send a message to other fast food chains and restaurants that they cannot violate our child labor laws and put young people at risk."
The company is, however, trying to right its wrong and paying $500,000 to educate young people on both child labor laws and workforce development.
