Chipotle Just Launched 7 New Lifestyle Bowls & Wants to Give You Free Guac

Chipotle knows that way too many of us set some sort of goal related to "getting healthier" or "eating better" at the start of every new year. But, as January turns to February the hurdles of life start to get in the way of that goal. Which is so fair. Work, stress, money, time, these are all things that can make getting in your daily dose of veggies a bit more of a hassle. So, for 2023, the chain has launched seven new Lifestyle Bowls.

"We created seven new Lifestyle Bowls that embrace Gen Z and Millennials' modern interpretation of wellbeing," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle, in a press release. "We're making new year's resolutions fun by gamifying the experience and offering balanced meals made with real ingredients that you feel good eating."

Here are the new Lifestyle Bowls:

The Balanced Macros Bowl is made with light white rice, black beans, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, guac, and extra romaine lettuce.

The Veggie Full Bowl has white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and guac.

The Wholesome Bowl comes with, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac.

The Grain Freedom Bowl is made with Supergreens Lettuce Blend, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, and cheese.

The High Protein Bowl comes with white rice, black beans, double chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, cheese, and romaine lettuce.

The Plant-Powered Bowl has Supergreens Lettuce Blend, white rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, guac

The Go Half Veggie Bowl comes with 1/2 chicken, 1/2 Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, white rice, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and sour cream.



In addition to these new bowls, Chipotle is also giving away free guac to 100,000 people who use the chain's new AR Lens on Snapchat, which will launch on January 13. You can order the new bowls now in-store and at Chipotle.com.