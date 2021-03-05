Chipotle's New Makeup Collab Is Like Planting Your Face in a Bowl of Guac

No longer relegated to serving as the punchline in so many throwback jokes, the inimitable shade of avocado green (which typically mirrors the avocado’s interior rather than its deeper exterior) appeared to be making an interior design comeback last year. And now, naturally (?), the unfairly maligned color takes center stage in a cosmetic collab between e.l.f. and, um, Chipotle.

A limited edition collection betwixt the brands includes an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, sponge set, and makeup bag, all inspired by the fast casual chain.

“There is nothing tastier or prettier than the combination of burritos and makeup!” e.l.f. CMO Kory Marchisotto said in a statement. “We share the same renegade spirit and are both committed to bringing the best ingredients to our consumers at extraordinary prices.”

The line’s matte, shimmer, and metallic eyeshadow shades are fashioned after Chipotle items like white rice, brown rice, pinto beans, black beans, sofritas, fajitas, mild salsa, green salsa, hot salsa, corn salsa, guac, and lettuce. A “lip plumping” gloss is meant to evoke red salsa, the face sponge set is avocado shaped (though, to be fair, many are), and the makeup bag is intended to resemble a tortilla chip bag. Palette purchases get you a free side of chips and guac.

Items range in price from $10 to $18 and become available to the general public on March 9. Thrillist has yet to test whether the lip gloss lasts through an entire burrito and we will update when we learn more.

