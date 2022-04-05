Chipotle's New Virtual Store Lets You Roll Burritos to Earn Free Meals IRL

Maybe there's no such thing as a truly free lunch, but put in some hours at the metaverse Chipotle and you'll score burritos IRL. ICYMI, the fast casual Mexican restaurant launched its own simulation experience on Roblox, and in honor of National Burrito Day, you can get to work in the virtual kitchen to earn actual Burrito Bucks.

On April 7, the first 100,000 Roblox players to roll a burrito will earn earn Burrito Bucks to use towards an entrée code redeemable on the Chipotle app, website, or in stores.

"We've tapped into play-to-earn, an emerging engagement model in the metaverse, to launch our newest experience on Roblox that celebrates the iconic Chipotle burrito," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "We're blending the metaverse and real-world elements of our brand to take the Chipotle fan experience to a whole new level."

Chipotle has also launched its first-ever menu item inspired by Roblox and developed by polling Roblox players on their go-to burrito orders. The result, which has been dubbed the Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito, features white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce, and guac.

Build the burrito virtually and then try it for real. The simulation launches at 6:30 pm EST April 7. You can also snag an additional side or topping of Queso Blanco on digital-only orders with code "NBD2022."