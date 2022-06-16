Chipotle Is Releasing a New Version of Its Fan-Favorite Burrito Bowl Base

Last year, Chipotle introduced its first-ever grain-free burrito bowl base. The Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice complies with vegan, keto, Whole30, and paleo diets while also tasting great. Just ask Thrillist's own. Now, the fast-casual Mexican chain is unveiling a new twist on its better-for-you substitute.

Chipotle is testing Mexican Cauliflower Rice at 60 restaurants across Arizona, Southern California, and Wisconsin. The menu's latest plant-based innovation is crafted with grilled, riced cauliflower seasoned in garlic, cumin, salt, and paprika.

"After the success of our Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice last year, we are eager to test a second plant-powered start for any go-to order," Chipotle's Vice President of Culinary Nevielle Panthaky said in a press release. "Our guests crave real, plant-based options so we developed a new flavor-packed recipe that aligns with our Food with Integrity standards."

The original Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice reportedly drove first-time customers to the chain. According to the company, one in five Cauliflower Rice orders in January 2021 was from new guests trying Chipotle for the first time.

The Mexican Cauliflower Rice has officially hit stores across all three market states. To celebrate, Chipotle is waiving delivery fees on all orders of $10 or more that include the new grain-free rice. The promotion is valid through June 21.