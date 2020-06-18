You Can Now Order Chipotle via a Facebook Messenger Bot named Pepper

Starting June 22, you can order food from a "concierge bot" named Pepper, accessible through Facebook Messenger. Just go to Chipotle's Facebook page and selecting the “Message Us” option to chat with P.

Chipotle's recent app upgrade allowed users to customize the amount of each ingredient, and the company generously shared three new menu hacks via Tik Tok. But Chipotle's latest mobile ordering upgrade goes above and beyond the typical app perks. In fact, it goes beyond the restaurant app itself--As in, you will soon be able to order a burrito bowl via Facebook Messenger.

“We’re always working to enhance and optimize our digital capabilities and provide guests with a seamless ordering experience,” said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer at Chipotle, in a press release. “It is critical that we meet customers where they are spending time online and give guests ordering options that best fit their needs.”

Along with this addition comes a few in-app upgrades, available now. First is a new group ordering feature, which allows multiple people to place their orders simultaneously and track the delivery, while only one person actually pays (would be awesome if they incorporated some sort of Splitwise option, at some point).

The company also added a donation platform, where you can round up your bill for charity, CVS check-out style. Is Chipotle actually good? In the charitable sense, the answer is "better than before."