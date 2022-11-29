Chipotle Is Hiding $500 Gift Cards and Cilantro-Inspired Soap Inside Mystery Boxes
The herb-inspired soap sold out in less than 12 hours after it initially launched in December 2021.
You either love cilantro or hate it, and if it’s the latter then I genuinely feel bad for you. But personal feelings aside, it's said that roughly 14% of the general population is cilantro-averse and to these select few the fragrant green herb tastes and smells like soap. Tragic.
Whether you yourself are a cilantrophobe or you know someone who is, you’ll be pleased to know that Chipotle is reintroducing its line of cilantro-scented soaps to poke fun at the divisive and never ending debate.
The soaps will be available for purchase online and you’ll want to act fast because the first batch sold out in less than 12 hours after going live in December 2021.
Chipotle’s holiday offerings don’t stop there. The fast casual restaurant chain is launching a line of Mystery Boxes that each contain an array of surprise items.
The company is hiding several $500 Chipotle gift cards and a bar of its Cilantro Soap in a select few of them. If you want any chance at winning the bounty, you'll have to order the box within 48 hours once they've been made available.
The standard Mystery Boxes will come in two versions:
- The Small Burrito Box: $30 ($60 value) – three to five items
- The Large Burrito Box: $50 ($100 value) – four to eight items
While details on the other prizes remain scarce, the company was careful to point out that no clothing items are featured. So if you were worried about being stuck with something that doesn't fit, you can rest easy.
Each box will also arrive wrapped in foil and sealed with the same burrito labels the chain uses on digital orders. It's all in the details.
You can grab your Mystery Box or bar of Cilantro Soap at ChipotleGoods.com at 9 am PST on Thursday, December 1. The promotion is expected to end on or around 9 am PST on Saturday, December 3.