Chipotle Is Hiding $500 Gift Cards and Cilantro-Inspired Soap Inside Mystery Boxes

You either love cilantro or hate it, and if it’s the latter then I genuinely feel bad for you. But personal feelings aside, it's said that roughly 14% of the general population is cilantro-averse and to these select few the fragrant green herb tastes and smells like soap. Tragic.

Whether you yourself are a cilantrophobe or you know someone who is, you’ll be pleased to know that Chipotle is reintroducing its line of cilantro-scented soaps to poke fun at the divisive and never ending debate.

The soaps will be available for purchase online and you’ll want to act fast because the first batch sold out in less than 12 hours after going live in December 2021.

Chipotle’s holiday offerings don’t stop there. The fast casual restaurant chain is launching a line of Mystery Boxes that each contain an array of surprise items.