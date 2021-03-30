Chipotle's Giving Out Free Burritos & $100,000 in Prizes on National Burrito Day

For National Burrito Day on April 1, Chipotle picked a promotion that is likely to confuse some burrito lovers who assume this is an April Fool's Day joke. On one level, there are free burritos. On another, if you don't know the story of Stefan Thomas, an investor who lost the password to his Bitcoin fortune, there's a steep learning curve to understand what the hell is going on here.

On the burrito-heavy holiday, Chipotle will give away $100,000 in free burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency you know from either the significant environmental concerns it raises or that dude down the street who only talks about Bitcoin. Chipotle has partnered with Thomas for a "Burritos or Bitcoin" game based on his loss of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin. (Short version: Thomas lost the password to the hard drive where his Bitcoin was stored. It allowed him ten tries to crack the password. If he gets it wrong ten times, the hard drive -- and his money -- will get wiped. He's used eight of those tries and says he's "made peace" with the probability that he'll never get it back.)

You can give the game a go on April 1 from 9 am to 6 pm. In "Burritos or Bitcoins," you try to guess Chiptole's lost "chioptocurrency" password. You get ten tries to guess a six-digit passcode, and your guess might earn you a free burrito or actual Bitcoin. The burrito slingers will give a free burrito to 10,000 people, $500 in Bitcoin to 50 people, and $25,000 in Bitcoin to three people.

It might be a weird promotion for a burrito chain, but if you look past the strangeness of it all, you're basically getting a decent shot at a free burrito for doing next to nothing. That's not a bad situation on a day built for burritos.