Chipotle Is Testing an All-New Steak Option at Over 100 Locations

In 2022 alone, Chipotle has brought us a Plant-Based Chorizo and Pollo Asado, the brand's first chicken innovation in 29 years. And now, the burrito slinger is testing yet another protein to ramp up our bowls.

Chipotle is trialing Garlic Guajillo Steak at 102 participating locations across Denver, Indianapolis, and Orange County, California, beginning tomorrow, May 3. And while this remains a limited run and limited market offer, Chipotle's been known to bring these creations nationwide not too long after their initial run.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

But whether you're in the test market or not, Chipotle has got something up its sleeve for Cinco de Mayo, naturally. To celebrate, customers can snag free delivery with the code DELIVER when they order through May 6 nationwide.

"We are constantly working to level up our experience through digital access," Vice President of Digital Marketing and Off-Premise Tressie Lieberman added in the release. "Fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Chipotle, and we're supercharging the holiday with an extended $0 delivery fee offer to fuel parties all week long."