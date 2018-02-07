Chipotle Just Hinted at 3 or More New Menu Items

It's no secret that Chipotle has had a rough couple of years. It's been plagued by a series of food-borne illness outbreaks, a massive data breach, and many less-than-glowing reviews of its much-hyped new queso. So, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the company is looking to find new ways to get customers in the door. One way to do just that is expanding the menu with handful of totally new items, something its CEO just hinted it's working on now.
Did someone say Chipotle quesadillas?
During a quarterly earnings call with investors on Tuesday, Chipotle CEO Steve Ells mentioned that the company is considering adding things like "salads and different kinds of grains" as well as nachos and quesadillas. However, while he said that customers are asking for them, he went on to explain that integrating new items and ingredients without totally disrupting the flow of the kitchen (and the brand's supply chain) is a "tricky proposition," but that their development teams are working on it.
In terms of when you might be able to opt for a quesadilla or order of nachos instead of your go-to burrito bowl, the release timeline isn't clear. It's also possible these potential new offerings won't even make it past the test kitchen phase (much like its first-ever dessert was put "on hold" last year after a disappointing trial run.)
We reached out to Chipotle, and they declined to provide any more details.
h/t Business Insider
