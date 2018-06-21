Food & Drink

Chipotle Just Revealed the Future of Its Menu & It's Everything You Wanted

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Chipotle has long deliberately limited its menu to the basics: burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, and salads -- with a few notable extras, like chips and guac or queso on the side. And although people have demanded additional choices such as quesadillas, nachos, and the like for years, the burrito empire hasn't budged. Until now.

On Thursday, Chipotle officially revealed the future of its menu and, well, it more or less includes what you've been asking for all this time: quesadillas, nachos, avocado tostadas, upgraded salads, milkshakes, and margaritas. At its experimental test restaurant, Next Kitchen, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt and Executive Chef Chad Brauze showed off the new menu items to reporters, saying each of the new foods are in various stages of the development process. None of them are rolling out to Chipotle locations nationwide. At least, not yet.

Brandt said the goal is to create excitement and conversation around Chipotle's menu, and that requires innovation. Translation: everyone is super tired of the same old burrito bowls, so we need to change things up a bit.

"From a menu standpoint, our philosophy for developing new menu items is kind of threefold," he said. "First is, give consumers what they're asking for and what they want. The quesadilla and nachos -- we're excited to be able to deliver those. The second part of that is giving consumers things maybe you had in the past that want back, something like chorizo. The third piece is, how do you develop some unique items that are differentiated that will bring people in [like the tostadas and milkshakes]?"

Depending on how well the new menu items are received by customers at the test kitchen in NYC, they'll be pushed along to more locations, and eventually, a nationwide rollout. Out of the handful of new options, the chain's first-ever nachos entree is the closest to launching at every Chipotle restaurant, Brauze said, without going so far as to recognize they're long overdue, but getting pretty close to that. We've been loudly wondering why Chipotle doesn't serve nachos for years now. We'll happily take credit for pushing that along. You're welcome. 

Here's a closer look at all of the new menu options Chipotle unveiled:

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Quesadillas

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Nachos

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Avocado Tostadas

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Frozen Paloma Margaritas

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Mexican Chocolate Milkshakes

