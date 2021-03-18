Score $8 Off When You Order Chipotle's New Quesadilla via DoorDash
Not a fan of DoorDash? You still have options.
Last week, Chipotle finally came through with its first-ever customizable quesadilla option. This week, DoorDash is encouraging people to try it out with a new deal that'll almost cover the cost of the entree.
For only a short time beginning Thursday, March 18, DoorDash members can get $8 off their Chipotle orders.
To qualify for the discount, you must meet a few conditions. First, you must be a DashPass subscriber. Second, you must place your Chipotle order through DoorDash. And finally, your order must meet a minimum of $25 and include a Hand-Crafted Quesadilla. If you meet the criteria, the $8 discount will be automatically applied to your cart.
Chipotle's Hand-Crafted Quesadillas come with Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa, sofritas, or fajita veggies. The ingredients are placed in a flour tortilla, which is folded and pressed using a new custom Chipotle oven that's designed to melt cheese quickly. It's then cut into triangular pieces and served in compostable packaging that has slots for three salsas or sides, like tomato salsa, sour cream, and guac (which, yes, is extra).
Not a DashPass subscriber?If you don't have a membership with DoorDash, you still have discount options! Through Sunday, March 21, you can place an order directly through Chipotle's mobile app or website and get free delivery.
To qualify, you just need to make sure your order exceeds $10 and, once again, includes a Hand-Crafted Quesadilla. Like with the DoorDash deal, the discount will be automatically applied to your cart.
