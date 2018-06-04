Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses on Tuesday

Nurses deserve lots more appreciation. They work long, difficult hours taking care of you and your loved ones. They deal with the worst, most disgusting things the human body can do. It's a rough gig.
However, Chipotle is going to make it slightly easier on Tuesday, June 5. It is going to hook nurses up with a free burrito over lunch, even if your "lunch" is basically the middle of the night. If your local Chipotle is open, you can take advantage of the deal.
How to get a free burrito:
Nurses can head to Chipotle at any point during the day. With your order of any entree, you can get a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or taco order. As was the case last year when Chipotle gave nurses some love, all types of nurses -- RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and "local equivalents or analogues" -- can partake in the buy-one-get-one deal.
To get your free burrito, show your hospital ID or nursing license when you order. Then you're bathing in burritos.
Though Chipotle delivery has recently expanded in a massive way, the deal is only good on dine-in orders. Be sure to take a break and take advantage of the deal. You'll have to wait almost a full year to get more freebies during the next National Nurses Week.
