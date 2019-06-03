Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal Just for Nurses This Week

The apology deals from Chipotle have disappeared. Fortunately, its "thank you" deals for teacher and nurses keep on coming (even if this one doesn't align with National Nurses Week). Chipotle has announced plans to offer a one-day-only buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on June 4 for nurses across the United States. It's the chain's way of thanking everyone who serves in the underappreciated profession.
How to get a free burrito:
Any nurse can get in on the deal as long as they present a valid nursing license or ID. The BOGO deal is good for burritos, burrito bowls, salads, or an order of tacos with the purchase of any entrée of equal or greater value. Additionally, the deal is available from open to close at locations across the US and Canada, since nurses work hours that would make most of us fall asleep harder than Ant-Man after a few hours of being 60-feet-tall.
"We know that nurses are some of the most hardworking individuals, and Chipotle wants to do its part to recognize these dedicated professionals who are helping to cultivate a better world," said Chipotle's chief corporate reputation officer Laurie Schalow in a statement. “We’re inviting all nurses to come into Chipotle to show us their IDs to redeem our token of appreciation.”
The offer is extended to nurses of all kinds. The press release specifically lists RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, "and local equivalents or analogues who present valid identification, such as their nursing license or hospital or medical office nursing ID." Nurses who want to take advantage of the deal will have to get themselves to a restaurant, though. The offer is not valid for online or mobile orders.
