Get a $5 Burrito from Chipotle for Halloween

Halloween is the best time of the year, maybe now more than ever. Not only do you get to dress up as literally anything you want, but brands are also treating the holiday as an opportunity to run incredible deals and discounts.

At Chipotle, you’ll be able to fuel your night of haunting about with the continuation of the Boorito tradition. From 5 pm until close at your local Chipotle on October 31, you will be able to get a burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée for $5. To take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to order on the Chipotle app or at Chipotle.com, and at checkout, make sure to enter the code “BOORITO.” The code can’t be used in the restaurant, so plan accordingly.

Now that’s a frightfully good deal. (Sorry!)

Planning on staying in with your $5 burrito or bowl? To celebrate the 21st year of the Boorito event, Chipotle is opening a virtual location on Roblox. There will be a Boorito Maze experience, virtual Halloween costumes, and other special stuff for Roblox. You can experience the Roblox Chipolte adventure starting on October 28. The best part? The first 30,000 players who visit the virtual Chipotle stand in costume will get a voucher for a real-life burrito ordered from the restaurant’s website. Learn more about the Chipotle world in Roblox at roblox.com/chipotle.