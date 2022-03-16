We Tried Chipotle's Brand New Chicken Option to See If It's Any Good
This is the first time the chain has introduced a new chicken option in 29 years.
The first rule of taste tests is that you are supposed to eat the food slowly to get a good idea of its key components: flavor, texture, sauce, and so on. But I will not lie. When I got my hands on Chipotle's new Pollo Asado, I had a hard time not scarfing it down in just a few minutes.
Eventually, I regained my self control. And I'm glad I did. I savored every bite of the Pollo Asado. It's the first new chicken option Chipotle has added to its menu in 29 years, and I would believe anyone who told me the company spent that entire time working on the flavor of this chicken. The chicken is responsibly raised and grilled fresh, according to the chain. It's hand-chopped, seasoned with lime juice and cilantro, and seared on the grill.
Even better, because I ordered my Pollo Asado through the Chipotle app, I got free delivery, and I was able to order the new Quesadilla option on the menu, which is also an app exclusive.
Let's talk about the flavor
The Pollo Asado was by far the best-flavored grilled chicken I've ever had from a fast casual restaurant and honestly gives more expensive dining establishments a run for their money. The excellent yet straightforward combination of lime juice and cilantro gives this chicken an incredibly fresh taste, so it doesn't feel heavy or greasy.
Unlike other grilled chicken I've eaten, the sear didn't taste like it was added purely for aesthetic purposes. While it certainly didn't taste like it was just popped off a hot grill minutes ago, it tasted like it had spent time cooking on the chain's signature plancha, which let the cilantro and lime flavor sink in enough to be present in every bite.
What about the texture?
One of my biggest gripes with eating chicken from quick-service places is that the texture of the chicken feels off. It's often gummy, mealy, or dry, especially with grilled chicken, which can't be as easily dressed up with the crunchy goodness that fried chicken benefits from. Chipotle somehow avoided all of these usual disappointments with the Pollo Asado.
The chicken was juicy, easy to chew, and didn't taste like it was a day old or had been left sitting out for a long time. It not only held the seasoning of the chicken, but it made biting into a quesadilla even more pleasant. Oh, and the size of the chop made taking bites easier and didn't cause the quesadilla to fall apart, which was also nice.
The serving size matters
Okay, so we got chicken that tastes good and has excellent texture. But when there's something this high quality on the menu, restaurants tend get skimpy on the portion size. That wasn't the case with my quesadilla. It wasn't overstuffed by any means, but the cheese, Pollo Asado, and additional fillings were evenly distributed. Every bit had a healthy amount of chicken, and when I finished, I felt completely satisfied.
Then again, it's kind of hard to feel hungry after finishing a meal from Chipotle, especially if you max out a burrito with fillings.
Final Thoughts
As somewhat of a chicken snob, I went into trying this new offering with healthy skepticism, if not a bit of apprehension. It seems like every restaurant, whether fast or fine dining, is serving fresh grilled chicken. But with Chipotle's new Pollo Asado, there's no gimmick. It's a hefty serving of juicy, flavorful chicken that is versatile enough to go in a bowl, burrito, or quesadilla.
I definitely plan on ordering it again, and it might even beat out my go-to protein option at Chipotle, Sofritas. If you're looking for a filling, but lighter feeling alternative on the Chipotle menu, ordering the Pollo Asado is the move.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.