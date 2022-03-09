Chipotle's Adding a New Chicken Option to the Menu, Its First in 29 Years

Chipotle's culinary team has been working double time to churn out new innovations. In the second half of 2021 alone, the burrito slinger introduced a Plant-Based Chorizo, Smoked Brisket, and an online-exclusive quesadilla. Now, there's even more headed down the pipeline.

On Thursday, Chipotle unveiled its latest menu addition: Pollo Asado, a.k.a. the brand's first chicken innovation in 29 years. The responsibly raised, grilled-fresh poultry is seasoned and seared on the plancha. It's hand-chopped and marinated with fresh-squeezed lime juice and cilantro.

"Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "We're thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."