Chipotle's Adding a New Chicken Option to the Menu, Its First in 29 Years
The trial run was on par with the "bestselling menu innovation in the company's recent history."
Chipotle's culinary team has been working double time to churn out new innovations. In the second half of 2021 alone, the burrito slinger introduced a Plant-Based Chorizo, Smoked Brisket, and an online-exclusive quesadilla. Now, there's even more headed down the pipeline.
On Thursday, Chipotle unveiled its latest menu addition: Pollo Asado, a.k.a. the brand's first chicken innovation in 29 years. The responsibly raised, grilled-fresh poultry is seasoned and seared on the plancha. It's hand-chopped and marinated with fresh-squeezed lime juice and cilantro.
"Chicken is easily our most popular protein, with many of our most loyal Chipotle customers ordering it the majority of the time," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "We're thrilled to introduce fans to another flavor of chicken that brings a whole new dimension to any Chipotle order and will certainly be a crowd pleaser."
Chipotle first tested the Pollo Asado in select restaurants across Sacramento and Cincinnati beginning in November 2021. Clearly the brand saw success, noting that it was on par with the recently released Smoked Brisket. The latter addition has been hailed as the "bestselling menu innovation in the company's recent history," so the comparison is high praise.
As an incentive to try the new protein (as if we needed one), Chipotle is offering $0 delivery fees for all Pollo Asado orders placed through the Chipotle app or website between March 14 and March 20, 2022. Pollo Asado will be available across the US and Canada upon release.