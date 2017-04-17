Chipotle Makes Another Annoying Change

Chipotle -- that spot where you can get tacos you shouldn't order and quesaritos you should -- is low-key raising its prices, the company has confirmed. No one is happy about it, of course.
According to the company's statement to Business Insider, they hiked the prices on burritos by about 5% -- the equivalent to about $0.34 to a chicken burrito or bowl -- at about 440 of the chain's locations nationwide. That amounts to roughly 20% of Chipotle's 2,200 US locations.
"We had been on record saying that we may raise prices in some of our restaurants, and we have done that," Chris Arnold, a company spokesman said. "Even with the increase, Chipotle pricing remains very competitive within the category."
Company-wise Chipotle's been in a tricky bind for a while now. It spent much of the last year fighting off bad PR with free burrito deals, animated videos, and food safety measures in the wake of an E. coli scare at locations in 14 states. Their sales suffered accordingly, taking a 13% dive in 2016 compared to the previous year.
The price hike undoubtedly feeds into Chipotle's overall comeback strategy, and President Trump's talk of a Mexico import tax earlier this year could also factor into the decision-making. Either way, there's a good chance you'll be paying more for that quesarito soon, and customers on Twitter are pissed.
Even Chipotle's main Twitter account is fielding the flak right now:
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.