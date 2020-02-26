Chipotle Is Attempting Queso Again With All-New Queso Blanco

Chipotle's queso has been through a lot. The burrito purveyor's first iteration of the decadent cheese sauce was not well-received, but as Chipotle knows by now, what doesn't kill them makes them stronger. This rule also applies to queso. After learning from its initial cheese-related missteps, Chipotle is introducing its latest version of the dip nationwide.
The fast casual chain announced on Wednesday that it's officially rolling out all-new Queso Blanco at locations all across the United States on February 27, months after testing the cheesy stuff on a smaller scale. This marks the end of the road for the existing, regular queso on the menu. Queso Blanco isn't just joining conveyor belt of burrito ingredients, it's replacing the original queso, according to a Chipotle spokesperson.
Just as the name suggests, Queso Blanco is lighter in appearance, though that's not the case when it comes to flavor. The new recipe calls for a blend of Monterey Jack and white cheddar that intermingles with serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers for a spicy, creamy, and smooth cheese sauce. It's also enhanced by the flavors of tomatoes and garlic.
“Feedback on Queso Blanco in the test markets exceeded our expectations and it quickly became clear that we needed to give all of our guests access to this delicious queso,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a press release. “Our culinary team perfected a recipe of real, responsibly sourced ingredients, helping to advance our mission of Cultivating a Better World.”
Chef Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle, previously admitted that making delicious queso without artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives was "a tough project to take on." It seems, however, that Chipotle was able to conquer the challenges it faced in developing a better recipe.
The Fasties: Kat Thompson Mukbang
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.