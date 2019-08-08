Chipotle Wants to Win Back Queso Lovers With a New Queso Blanco

Chipotle does a lot of things right. Its steak is seasoned perfectly and is always pink and juicy. The guac -- though it costs extra -- is bright and fresh, with the flavor of real onions, cilantro, and lime juice shining throughout. Even the cilantro rice is an example of delicious simplicity.
But what Chipotle unequivocally got wrong was its first iteration of queso -- a clumpy mess that was described by at least one Twitter user as "actually a crime against cheese."
Surprisingly, Chipotle is taking another shot and righting the wrongs of its previous cheesy offering by testing out a whole new dip: queso blanco. The all-new recipe calls for aged Monterey Jack cheese, white cheddar, and an assortment of serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers, the burrito company said in an announcement on Thursday.
"Making delicious queso with real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives is a tough project to take on," Chef Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle, said in a press release. "We listened to our guests and worked tirelessly in our kitchens to make an even better tasting queso."
For now, the queso is only available at 52 Chipotle restaurants across San Diego, Dallas, and Detroit -- though it seems a nationwide launch is imminent, following positive reviews from customers.
This Dipped Ice Cream Cone Tastes Just Like Carrot Cake
We just hope the new queso is everything a queso should be: creamy, indulgent, and accented with a hefty, spicy kick. It's hard to come back from being referred to as "expired Velveeta," but our fingers are crossed that Chipotle can pull it off.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.