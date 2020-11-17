Chipotle's About to Give 3 Fans $10K Cash & Dub Them 'Chipotle Royalty'

Chipotle is jumping in on the TikTok hype with a new virtual challenge that asks fans to post their go-to Chipotle orders to the social media platform. It's called Chipotle Royalty, and the stakes are high: The three fans with the most intriguing Chipotle orders will each receive $10,000 in cash and their custom creations will become official menu items on Chipotle's site for the month of December.

“With more than four million possible menu item combinations, Chipotle fans are extremely passionate about their individual orders,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, in a statement. “Our fans are as unique as their orders and we look forward to hearing their stories and immortalizing a few of them as Chipotle Royalty.”

The contest window is short, lasting from now through Thursday, November 19, so you're going to want to start working on your video ASAP.

Here's how to get into the contest:

Figure out which of your unique Chipotle orders has the strongest appeal to others.

Create an engaging video for TikTok that explains why your Chipotle order is superior.

Upload the video to TikTok by 11:59 pm PT on November 19.

Include the hashtags #ChipotleRoyalty and #contest in the post so that it can be found.

Internet star David Dobrik , who kicked off the challenge on Tuesday , will judge the entries alongside Chad Brauze, Chipotle's executive chef, on Friday, November 20. They're judging for creativity as much as they are tasty flavor combinations, so the presentation needs to be spot on as you argue your case for the crown.

Winners will be announced on November 20 and their namesake recipes will hit the menu on December 1. The cash prizes will be distributed in January 2021.

