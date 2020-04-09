Here's How to Support Healthcare Workers by Eating Chipotle

I don't need an excuse to eat Chipotle. Every day spent social distancing warrants an order (side of guac and all) as a reward. But as if that -- and my daily cravings -- weren't enough, the burrito slinger just gave us an even better reason to chow down. Earlier this week, Chipotle introduced its new electronic gift card program to support healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines.
The Mexican-style chain is now matching 10% of designated e-gift card purchases and donating the proceeds to Direct Relief, a nonprofit working to provide protective equipment and other essential medical necessities to workers worldwide. Customers can purchase Healthcare Heroes e-gift cards through March 31, 2020. You'll receive the full value of the gift card while Chipotle will donate a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $250,000 based on that percentage matching.
"We wanted to create an easy way for our fans to come together and support our healthcare heroes," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "Proceeds from the gift cards will help Direct Relief's efforts to provide brave medical workers with the supplies they need to help save lives."
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Chipotle has made healthcare professionals a priority. Just last week, the chain announced plans to give away 100,000 burritos to hospitals and medical offices across the US during World Health Worker Week.
And for us regular folk, who need to spend up those e-gift cards, Chipotle has free delivery on orders of $10 or more through April 30. Just be sure to order through the official site or smartphone app.
