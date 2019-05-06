Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Burritos on Teacher Appreciation Day

Chipotle is joining the monkey pile of gratitude for teachers. Teacher Appreciation Week runs May 6-10 and Teacher Appreciation Day, for everyone who can't spend a whole week being thankful, lands on Tuesday, May 7.
To show its gratitude to all the people who help shape our formative years, Chipotle is serving up a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on burritos, burrito bowls, salads, and taco orders for teachers on May 7. Every Chipotle in the United States will be participating in the BOGO deal from 3pm until close, so it'll have to be a late lunch or after school.
To get the offer, you need to present a valid ID proving you're an educator. However, the chain's definition of an educator is quite broad, so lots of people can join the burrito party. It's valid for "educators and staff at all levels, including pre-school, elementary, middle and high school, university, and homeschooling parents." So, if you work at a school, you should be good to go. Though, you do have to order at a restaurant. The offer isn't valid for online, mobile, or catering orders.
The burrito purveyor is just one of many popular restaurant chains all across the country handing out all sorts of free food and other food deals for teachers. If you're a haberdasher or other kind of person and feel left out, it's OK. At least you don't have to teach anyone math. Our apologies to accountants who are both left out and have to teach people math.
Cliff Skighwalker's Top 10 Food Instagram Accounts
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.