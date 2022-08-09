Chipotle Is Giving Teachers $1 Million in Free Food & You Can Nominate Your Favorite to Win

Photo by Cole Saladino for Thrillist

Chipotle is a huge proponent of giving back. The burrito slinger has routinely provided free food to the country's frontline workers throughout the pandemic and made a habit of doing the same for educators. With school back in session soon, Chipotle is once again celebrating teachers. This time, the celebration includes $1 million in free burritos. The fast-casual Mexican chain is recognizing staffers across 2,000 schools and giving fans the chance to nominate the educators that have made the most impact. Through August 12, you can tag your favorite teacher in a comment on Chipotle's social channels.

"Teachers cultivate a better world by shaping the next generation," Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release for the brand. "As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth." Throughout the week of August 15, Chipotle will be randomly selecting 2,000 teachers in the comments and providing free Chipotle entrées to them and their colleagues—totaling $1 million in freebies. "Chipotle's giveback aims to rally students and entire communities around their indispensable teachers," the chain added in the release.

