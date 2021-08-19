Chipotle Is Making a New Plant-Based Meat Option

The plant-based meat trend shows no signs of cooling down. Just look at what happened when Panda Express offered a vegetarian version of its popular Orange Chicken. So, it should come as no surprise that fast-casual lunch favorite Chipotle is working on capitalizing on the meat-free moment.

The ubiquitous burrito chain announced Thursday that it's testing an all-new, plant-based meat option, Plant-Based Chorizo. The new offering—made with natural protein sourced from peas—is certified vegan, and according to Chipotle, “is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives and is made without grains, gluten, or soy.” It's seasoned with ancho chili, chipotle peppers, tomato paste, crushed garlic, and Spanish smoked paprika, and is packed with 20 grams of protein.

Chipotle said it brought its longtime focus on using real ingredients to developing the Plant-Based Chorizo recipe. Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle said, "We used real ingredients to create a plant-based protein with a deep, rich Chorizo flavor that can be enjoyed by everyone."

The new meatless alternative is currently being tested in Denver and Indianapolis. It's Chipotle's first vegan menu expansion since the chain premiered Sofritas in 2014.