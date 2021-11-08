Chipotle Is Testing a New Protein Option & Offering Free Delivery

Chipotle is spent 2021 rolling out new protein options. First, there was its nationwide released Smoked Brisket, and now the burrito slinger is introducing Pollo Asado to 95 restaurants across Cincinnati and Sacramento.

Of course, Chipotle's permanent lineup of meats already includes a classic chicken option, but for the first time in 28 years, the Mexican-style fast casual chain is mixing up its poultry category with the introduction of Pollo Asado. The menu addition features a blend of garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers, and hand-chopped cilantro.

"Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients."

Let's break this down a little further, shall we? The chicken is responsibly raised and seasoned with a dry rub of cumin, guajillo peppers, and coriander before it's seared on the grill and finished with garlic, chili peppers, lime, and chopped cilantro.

While the launch is limited to Ohio and California—for now, at least—those in participating areas can order the Pollo Asado between November 8 and November 14 with a $0 delivery fee.