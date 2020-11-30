Chipotle Is Making an All-New Smoked Brisket Meat Option

Chipotle is testing a new protein option that’s going to have barbecue lovers’ stomachs growling and mouths watering. The burrito slinger announced on Monday that it’s rolling out Smoked Brisket at select stores on a trial basis. If it’s a hit, the rest of us will get to eat it too.

Chipotle fans in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California will be among the first to get to try the Smoked Brisket option, according to a press release. Customers there will be able to order the smoked protein online, in-store, through their phones, and for contactless delivery. Here’s the catch though: the Smoked Brisket protein is only available for a limited time and once it’s gone there’s no telling when it’ll be back, if it comes back at all.

Smoked Brisket will debut using Chipotle’s stage-gate testing process. This is the same process that’s seen Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix, and Queso Blanco added to Chipotle’s menu thanks to feedback from customers in various markets.

This new protein isn’t the first new item Chipotle’s tried out this year. The fast casual chain earlier announced it was testing a Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice in Denver and Wisconsin and a digital-only Quesadilla in Cleveland and Indianapolis. Those of us outside those areas will just have to wait and see what comes our way and cross our fingers it’s good.

If you’re lucky enough to live near one of the 64 Chipotle locations in Ohio or California giving Smoked Brisket a whirl, maybe switch up your order for once. How many times a week can you eat Carne Asada or Chicken, anyway?