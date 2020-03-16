Chipotle Is Hosting Virtual Lunch Parties With Celebs & Giving Away Free Burritos

In case you need to hear it again, please stay home. For our own safety and the safety of everyone in our communities, we all have to do our part to keep each other healthy. With that in mind, Chipotle is hosting digital lunch parties this week, featuring celebrity guest and free burrito giveaways.
On Monday, the burrito chain announced it's launching the lunch "parties," dubbed Chipotle Together, via video-conference app Zoom. The parties will take place throughout the week with Q&As, special guests, and free entree giveaways, a spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist.
Up first in this party lineup is Colton Underwood of The Bachelor, who is scheduled to join Chipotle fans at 11am PST/2pm EST. You can find the Zoom meeting links from Chipotle's Twitter account, but keep in mind that only 3,000 fans will be able to join the virtual hangout.
In addition to these socially acceptable parties, Chipotle is also offering free delivery on any order of $10 or more through the Chipotle app and online for the rest of the month. For extra precaution, Chipotle is setting up Delivery Kitchens that will exclusively churn out digital orders packed in tamper-proof packaging so food is guaranteed untouched throughout delivery.
You can also track your order from the restaurant to your location, which is great, because you might not have anything better to do.
