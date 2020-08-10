Chipotle Has a New Tony Hawk Burrito & It Can Get You Early Access to His New Game

When the quarantined world needed skateboarding most, Tony Hawk taught us how to shred over the internet. Now, in our COVID-19 fever dream, he's resurfaced in the form of a "Tony Hawk burrito," which comes with a free side of gaming clout: access to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 warehouse demo for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Chipotle announced on Monday that the first 2,000 customers to order the new Tony Hawk burrito on the Chipotle mobile app or through its website will receive a code via email that allows then access to demo version of the re-launch of the Pro Skater franchise. This means you have to have an account, but you can set it up in less time than it takes to wipe out on your first skate trick attempt.

The Hawk burrito is available now through August 14. It's made with brown rice, black beans, chicken, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and guac. In other words, Chipotle's innovation here lies in the demo code, not in an unfamiliar ingredient combination or magical Tony-shaped black bean.

“This first of its kind menu integration gives our fans a chance to eat like the greatest skater of all time and get access to the demo for one of the summer’s most anticipated video game releases,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, in a press release. “Real athletes need real food, and Chipotle is excited to continue being a part of Tony’s training routine whether it’s competing at the skatepark or in a video game.”

Tony Hawk and Pro Skater 1 and 2, which first released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, largely informed the hairstyles of all my grade school boyfriends. It's a beloved video game that I haven't stopped hearing about since its release, and Hawk said in the press release that the game will be enjoyable for all players old and new.

"Whether you’re a veteran THPS player or new to the game, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 has something for everyone," he said.

Hawk also noted that Chipotle burritos are "a favorite way to refuel after long skate sessions,” suggesting that we all actually know how to skate. Let's make him proud if you don't have a skateboard around, try the cardboard version Hawk himself has shred with.