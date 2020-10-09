Chipotle Just Demonstrated How It Fries Tortilla Chips & It's Super Easy

We may have faced our fair share of hardships this year, but that isn't to say 2020 was all bad. How could it be when Chipotle graced us with its guacamole recipe. And while we're grateful for the burrito bowl slinger's top-secret smashed avocado concoction in of itself, the experience is nothing without the tortilla chips with it. Now, we've got that too.

Everyone's favorite TikTok account (obviously, I'm talking about Chipotle here) released yet another food demo from its arsenal of eats. On Tuesday, the chain dropped its how-to video for whipping up those homemade tortilla chips. And it takes just three ingredients.

Here's how to make Chipotle's tortilla chips:

Triangle-cut corn tortillas

Lime juice

Salt

Chipotle doesn't include any exact measurements, except for the chef's instruction to "liberally" douse your chips with lime juice, but you should be able to figure it out as you go. Just add the salt and lime to taste.