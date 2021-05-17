Chipotle's Serving a Limited-Edition Twenty One Pilots Burrito

Chipotle is constantly rolling out new menu items to fit customers’ lifestyles and tastes. Now, the burrito purveyor is serving up another celebrity-inspired special. Twenty One Pilots members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun teamed up with Chipotle to create an exclusive burrito full of their favorite ingredients, and it sounds like a hit.

The Twenty One Pilots Burrito is made with chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce, and Queso Blanco. All those ingredients are wrapped tightly in a warm flour tortilla. As an added bonus, if you order the Twenty One Pilots Burrito from May 19 through May 21, you can score free delivery.

Chipotle and Twenty One Pilots also collaborated on a t-shirt design, available at ChipotleGoods.com starting May 21. Only 1,000 shirts will be released, so they’ll likely sell out fast. Just try not to get queso on it once you get it.

The promotion caps off with a one-night global livestream event on May 21, celebrating the band’s forthcoming album, Scaled and Icy. The show will feature performances of several popular Twenty One Pilots songs and some new ones, too. You may not be able to physically go to the show with friends and see the band perform, but you can order up a Twenty One Pilots Burrito and enjoy it from home. You don’t even have to wear pants.

Chipotle Rewards members will get first dibs on 1,000 tickets to the Twenty One Pilots livestream show. All you have to do is text the code that appears in your Chipotle Rewards email on May 19 to 888-222. If you’re not signed up yet, get on it before it’s too late.

You can also buy tickets if you prefer. They’re available

at this website