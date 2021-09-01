Chipotle Just Upgraded Its Rewards Program with New 'Extras'

Racking up points and earning free food from your favorite restaurant chains via their loyalty programs never gets old. You get rewarded for something you were already planning to do anyway. It's a good deal. For members of Chipotle's rewards program, Chipotle Rewards, the casual bribery arrangement is getting even better.

The ubiquitous burrito chain announced Wednesday that it's updating Chipotle Rewards with new features and a new mobile app experience for its more than 24 million members. The key new feature is "Extras," which Chipotle describes as a way to make the whole loyalty program feel like a game, complete with personalized challenges, achievement badges, and most importantly, all extra points.

Just as before Chipotle Rewards members will continue earn 10 points for every $1 they spend on orders via the app, online, or in-restaurant. However, the company claims the arrival of "Extras" gives them the chance to score even more points. To celebrate the launch, Chipotle will give you double points (20 per dollar) on an order made between September 1 and September 3.