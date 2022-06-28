Chipotle Is Launching 2 New Bowls & You Can Win a Signed Jersey for Ordering One
The burrito slinger is partnering with USWNT soccer stars Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith.
Fresh off the heels of the USWNT's equal pay deal, two of the league's biggest stars have partnered with official US Soccer Federation sponsor, Chipotle. Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith are bringing their go-to burrito bowls to the masses.
Beginning July 1, Chipotle is adding two new additions to online and in-app menus. The Rose Lavelle Bowl features chicken, brown rice, black beans, mild salsa, corn, and lettuce with chips and guacamole, and a side of salad dressing. The Sophia Smith Bowl similarly includes chicken and brown rice but with black and pinto beans, corn salsa, hot sauce, cheese, and light sour cream.
"Rose and Sophia are ringing in a new generation for US women's soccer, and we're excited to play a part in powering their training regimens as they prepare for the world's biggest stage," Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Perdue said in a press release.
Even better, you might win an autograph jersey from each respective athlete just for ordering the bowl. All fans that snag either the Rose Lavelle Bowl or Sophia Smith Bowl will be entered to win.
Ordering Chipotle right now is also a charitable act. To celebrate Independence Day, the burrito slinger is supporting Folds of Honor with the Round Up for Real Change program. Customers can round up to the nearest dollar amount in July to benefit the organization and its efforts in funding college scholarships for families of fallen or disabled service members. Chipotle has raised $635,000 for Folds of Honor in previous years.