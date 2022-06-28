Chipotle Is Launching 2 New Bowls & You Can Win a Signed Jersey for Ordering One

Fresh off the heels of the USWNT's equal pay deal, two of the league's biggest stars have partnered with official US Soccer Federation sponsor, Chipotle. Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith are bringing their go-to burrito bowls to the masses.

Beginning July 1, Chipotle is adding two new additions to online and in-app menus. The Rose Lavelle Bowl features chicken, brown rice, black beans, mild salsa, corn, and lettuce with chips and guacamole, and a side of salad dressing. The Sophia Smith Bowl similarly includes chicken and brown rice but with black and pinto beans, corn salsa, hot sauce, cheese, and light sour cream.

"Rose and Sophia are ringing in a new generation for US women's soccer, and we're excited to play a part in powering their training regimens as they prepare for the world's biggest stage," Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Perdue said in a press release.