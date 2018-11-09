Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal for Veterans Day on Sunday

If your town has a Chipotle, it's a good day to take the 12:10 to Burrito Town. Realistically, it's always a good day for a burrito no matter where you're headed for lunch. But it's a particularly great day if you're a veteran looking for a good deal on a Veterans Day meal.
To "celebrate the contributions of our military around the country," Chipotle says, it will offer a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on Sunday, November 11 for Veterans Day. From open to close, active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military personnel carrying valid ID can scoop up BOGO burritos, bowls, salads, or orders of tacos at every Chipotle location in the United States. (The offer is only valid in-store.)
"This is just a small way we can give back to our country's bravest men and women," said Chipotle's chief communications officer Laurie Schalow. "We can't thank our troops enough for their services, and we hope they enjoy a delicious meal on November 11."
Chipotle is one of the dozens of restaurants showing appreciation on Veterans Day through free and cheap food. Check out the Thrillist list of free food on Veterans Day to see all the places active duty and retired military personnel can find comestible appreciation.
