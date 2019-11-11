Chipotle Has a Free Burrito Deal for Veterans Today

Let's be real: the hand-mashed guacamole and grilled steaks from Chipotle are always lunch winners in our books, but burrito bowls taste even better when there's some sort of deal involved. Enter Chipotle's special deal for Veteran's Day on Monday.
Just like in previous years, active duty military, National Guard, Reserves, veterans, and military spouses can score a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad at Chipotle on Veterans Day, November 11, a spokesperson for the chain said. And there's a chance Chipotle will still have some of its new carne asada steak option on hand, if you haven't had a chance to try it yet.
"We are happy to bring back our annual Military Appreciation BOGO as a way to say thank you to the military men and women who serve our country every day,” Laurie Schalow, chief corporate reputation officer at Chipotle, said in a press release. "We are immensely grateful for our troops and veterans and we hope that they enjoy this small token of our appreciation.”
The deal is available nationwide from open to close at Chipotle restaurants. Military personnel and veterans must show a US military ID or other proof of service, including photographs in uniform, to claim the promotion and are limited to one free item per ID. The deal is redeemable in restaurants only -- not through in-app or online ordering. Vets can choose to bring their families for a Chipotle feast, or get themselves burrito bowls and tacos.
