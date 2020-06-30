Chipotle's New Virtual Farmers Market Lets You Buy Your Favorite Ingredients at Home
The online marketplace includes the chain's direct food suppliers.
Chipotle has magical healing powers. If you don't believe me then clearly you've never downed one too many tequilas and found next day solace at the bottom of your burrito bowl. Whether it's that whole "food with integrity" schtick or the chain's unmatched guacamole, we don't care. It does the trick. And now, you can get those organic, all-natural ingredients sent straight to your house.
The burrito-slinging fast casual chain is launching a virtual farmers market powered by Shopify. These individualized online marketplaces will not only gets you access to Chipotle's meat, dairy, and grain products (aka literally anything you'd need to whip up your own burrito bowl), but it's also a way to support local farmers during the ongoing pandemic.
“It can be intimidating for many family farms to change the way they do business, so we’re giving our suppliers the right tools and resources to successfully launch improved eCommerce platforms," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "Our Food with Integrity values start with our farmers and helping them adapt to new technologies and ways of reaching the consumer is crucial for both the future of the farming industry and Chipotle."
Chipotle is kicking off virtual farmers market with four of its direct suppliers: Niman Ranch, Petaluma Creamery, McKaskle Family Farm, and Meister Cheese. According to the company, each has been integral to the restaurant's supply chain for the past decade, providing a number of essentials including shredded cheese for your burritos, ingredients for that queso blanco, and white and brown rice. Just scroll through Chipotle's site to find and shop the vendors.
For those who need a little inspiration in the kitchen department, Chipotle's director of culinary and menu development chef Chad Brauze is taking to the chain's TikTok channel with a number of recipes inspired by the farmer market's selection. Now you don't have to venture out or drop delivery fees when in need of that burrito healing power.
