Chipotle's New Virtual Farmers Market Lets You Buy Your Favorite Ingredients at Home

Chipotle has magical healing powers. If you don't believe me then clearly you've never downed one too many tequilas and found next day solace at the bottom of your burrito bowl. Whether it's that whole "food with integrity" schtick or the chain's unmatched guacamole, we don't care. It does the trick. And now, you can get those organic, all-natural ingredients sent straight to your house.

The burrito-slinging fast casual chain is launching a virtual farmers market powered by Shopify. These individualized online marketplaces will not only gets you access to Chipotle's meat, dairy, and grain products (aka literally anything you'd need to whip up your own burrito bowl), but it's also a way to support local farmers during the ongoing pandemic.

“It can be intimidating for many family farms to change the way they do business, so we’re giving our suppliers the right tools and resources to successfully launch improved eCommerce platforms," chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "Our Food with Integrity values start with our farmers and helping them adapt to new technologies and ways of reaching the consumer is crucial for both the future of the farming industry and Chipotle."