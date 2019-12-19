Chipotle Is Working on Walk-Up Windows for Mobile Orders

ICYMI, ordering Chipotle online or via the app is the way to go. In fact, these orders are now responsible for $1 billion of the chain's sales. Let's face it, no one wants to wait in line or make small talk with fellow carne asada seekers... to the point that Chipotle is now testing redesigned restaurants with an increased focus on pickup orders.
The fast casual burrito slinger announced on Thursday that it's redesigning some of its stores to make the mobile order process even easier. As part of these changes, the company is introducing dedicated walk-up windows and pick-up portals, according to a press release.
"By better suiting our restaurants to accommodate the digital business, we're able to finalize orders more effectively and provide a better overall experience for our guests," Chief Technology Officer Curter Garner said in a statement.
Though specifics remain limited, here's what we know so far: The "evolved design" will be trialed in an urban storefront, standalone restaurant with a Chipotlane, and endcap locations with Chipotlane in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Phoenix, Newport Beach, and San Diego. The rebrand will also include "open views" and a "front row" seat to the kitchen, so you can the food prep taking place behind the counter.
"While we are staying true to Chipotle's heritage, we are also excited to integrate new, innovative physical features into the restaurant that complement our growing digital business," Chief Development Officer Tabassum Zalotrawala said. "Our eco-friendly, natural aesthetic and locally sourced approach to this design builds on our strong brand values and mission of cultivating a better world."
If you don't live in one of the aforementioned test markets or just don't wanna leave your house at all, you're in luck. Chipotle is also offering free delivery for the entire holiday season. Burrito bowls will get you through the last-minute shopping stress and inevitable family drama. Trust us.
h/t Engadget
