Chipotle Just Added a New Whole30-Friendly Option & a New Supergreen Salad Mix

The new year is full of possibilities. Maybe you'll finally take up that ceramics class you've been eyeing for the past two years. Maybe you'll learn a new instrument. Maybe you'll eat better and adhere to a diet for once.
If the latter is your goal, then you're in luck because Chipotle is launching a new Supergreens salad mix and adjusting the recipe for its chicken to be Whole30 compliant, becoming more Whole30, vegetarian, vegan, and paleo-friendly. The Supergreens salad mix contains romaine lettuce, baby kale, and baby spinach for an anti-oxidant rich and nutritious meal. It is replacing Chipotle's former salad base, which consisted only of chopped romaine. As for the chicken, Chipotle is now using sunflower oil in its marinade recipe instead of Whole30-unfriendly rice bran oil.
“At Chipotle, we are always looking for ways to innovate the existing menu offering,” Nevielle Panthaky, vice president of culinary at Chipotle, said in a statement. "Lifestyle Bowls allow us to preconfigure our real ingredients, including the new Supergreens salad blend, in a way that helps our guests reach or maintain their health and wellness goals.”
To support this new promotion and encourage customers to make healthier choices, Chipotle is offering free delivery for orders that contain unaltered Lifestyle bowls and reach a $10 minimum at participating locations. Orders must be placed either through Chipotle's app or at Chipotle.com to qualify.
If you're not feeling any of the Lifestyle bowls, that's OK. Just swapping rice out for a Supergreens mix is already a step towards eating more nutrient-dense veggies and is worth trying for 2020.
