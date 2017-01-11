Chipotle's First Tasty Made Burger Restaurant Opens on Thursday

It's official, folks: the first location of Chipotle's new "better burger" chain, Tasty Made, will finally open its doors on Thursday, following months of growing anticipation among prospective eaters, and at the same time, near-silence from the beleaguered burrito purveyor about its plans for the concept. The news comes just a day after Chipotle reported another quarter of disappointing sales and said it's betting big on its move into the burger business.

The new burger joint will open in a small strip mall space at 732 N. Memorial Drive in Lancaster, Ohio (just southeast of Columbus) at 10am on Thursday, according to a report by The Columbus Dispatch. As the company previously teased, Tasty Made will serve a super simple menu of just cheeseburgers, fries, sodas, and milkshakes. Specifically, the burgers will be grilled to order, the fries will be hand-cut and fried twice, and they'll also serve a special Buckeye-themed shake to celebrate the chain's start in Ohio, per the paper.