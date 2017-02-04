Chipotle's Profits Crashed 95% In Just 1 Year

It seems Chipotle has been trying to stave off financial doom ever since an E.coli outbreak in many of its restaurants gained national attention in 2015. But as misfortune would have it, the burrito peddler reported dismal results again in its latest earnings report on Thursday, with quarterly profits down 76% when compared with this time last year.

One of the most galling stats revealed in Chipotle’s earnings report, the company’s net income across the brand declined 95%, crumbling to $22.9 million from $475.6 million in 2015, according to USA Today.

Let’s not pull any punches here: 2016 was a dismal year for the once industry-dominating Chipotle. The company’s total revenue declined in 2016 by 13.3%, cresting at a total of $3 billion. This amounted to a total sales decline of 20.4%, accounting for a little more than a fifth of the company’s expected sales for 2016, if you’re into remedial math.