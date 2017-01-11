Chipotle Is Giving Free Burritos to Cubs and Indians Fans

When the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians face off in the opening game of the World Series on Tuesday night, there's a strong chance you're gonna need something to help soak up all the beer you'll be drinking. Thankfully, Chipotle may have that base covered for you with a special "Believe & Achieve" deals for free burritos to help fans of both teams celebrate the first game.

Here's the deal:

Chicago Cubs fans can score a special buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal good for a free burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or a salad just for showing up to participating locations in Chicago, Northwest Indiana, or Davenport, Iowa, while wearing Cubs team gear on Tuesday, October 25th. With that said, the deal is only good for food you order at a physical restaurant (among a few other restrictions), according to Chipotle's website. Your stomach will be flying the W in no time, if you choose your entrees wisely.