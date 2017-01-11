Chipotle's Tweeting 420 Jokes and Kid Rock Lyrics to Regain Your Love

As part of its ongoing comeback campaign this year, Chipotle has deployed several tactics, such as free food and booze deals and even a summer rewards program to lure you back into its restaurants. Now, its latest effort appears to be an insanely chill tweet referencing sex and marijuana aimed at millennials, and -- yes -- it's as cringeworthy as it sounds.
On Tuesday afternoon, the embattled burrito purveyor posted a poll on Twitter, asking its followers, "How many burritos?" with just two options: 69 or 420. No, really. That happened. Chipotle just tweeted about a sex position and stoners' favorite day of the year.
Here's the actual post:
As of this writing, the tweet has already racked up more than 3,400 retweets and upwards of 2,000 likes. But most importantly, the poll has received well over 20,000 votes, with the 420 option leading the 69 option 56% to 44%. Of course, 420 burritos is obviously better than 69 burritos, right?
As you can imagine, quite a few people were, well, confused by the not-so-subtle tweet:
Regardless of what you think about the tweet or whether you think Chipotle needs to chill, earlier tweets referencing '90s music lyrics suggest you need not hold your breath:
OK, OK. Maybe Chipotle needs to chill a bit.
h/t Business Insider
