Chipotle's Tweeting 420 Jokes and Kid Rock Lyrics to Regain Your Love

As part of its ongoing comeback campaign this year, Chipotle has deployed several tactics, such as free food and booze deals and even a summer rewards program to lure you back into its restaurants. Now, its latest effort appears to be an insanely chill tweet referencing sex and marijuana aimed at millennials, and -- yes -- it's as cringeworthy as it sounds.

On Tuesday afternoon, the embattled burrito purveyor posted a poll on Twitter, asking its followers, "How many burritos?" with just two options: 69 or 420. No, really. That happened. Chipotle just tweeted about a sex position and stoners' favorite day of the year.