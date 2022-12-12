Chips Ahoy! Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor Very Soon

The sweets maker is rolling out an all-new flavor in early 2023: Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. In honor of the brand's 60th anniversary, it is filling confetti cake-flavored chewy cookies with rainbow sprinkles and calling it a celebration, Brand Eating reports .

The new year is an excellent opportunity to make new goals and try new things. We just didn't know ours would be to eat Chips Ahoy! cookies. Not that we're complaining.

"We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it's here for the party!" Senior Brand Manager Natalie Gadbois said in a press release. "Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavors and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colorful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavor, Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat!"

You can get some in January in family-size packages for $4.99 at retailers nationwide. And while it's been a minute since we've seen such an iteration from Chips Ahoy!, you might remember those Birthday Frosting-filled Chips Ahoy! Cookies that hit shelves way back in 2014.

If these taste anything like those, we'll be thrilled!