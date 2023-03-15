Chips Ahoy! Wants to Send You on a Luxury Yacht Vacation for Its Birthday

When it comes to epic birthday celebrations, Chips Ahoy! knows how to throw down a party.

In honor of its 60th birthday, the beloved cookie brand has announced a sweepstakes competition where two lucky Grand Prize winners (and four of their closest friends) can score a getaway in Miami where they'll party in style aboard a private yacht for the brand's birthday party.

Winners will be whisked away to Miami to experience life aboard the Chips Ahoy!-branded party boat. There, they'll get to enjoy espresso martini mocktails, ice cream sandwiches, a live DJ, and even cookie-shaped water floaties. Winners will also be treated to a three-day, two-night stay in a Miami hotel, plus roundtrip airfare, ground transportation, and $3,200 in spending money. If only all our friends were this generous on their birthdays.

In addition to the Grand Prize winners, 300 other winners can get the party going with limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Happiest Party Kits, which include a branded Bluetooth speaker, disposable camera, birthday candles, Chips Ahoy! cookies, and merch (Chips Ahoy!-inspired, of course) by streetwear designer Vandy The Pink.

"Chips Ahoy! is 'Here for Happy' and we know birthdays are some of the happiest times of year for everyone, no matter how old you are," said Sabrina Sierant, senior director at Chips Ahoy!, in a statement provided to Thrillist. "We are always looking for ways to up the ante when it comes to celebrating, so this year, we're excited to offer some of our biggest fans the chance to have the most memorable, happiest birthday celebration ever through our sweepstakes."

The sweepstakes will run from March 13 through May 15, 2023, and you can enter at www.chipshappiestbirthday.com. Two winners will be announced at the end of May. However, if you're set on getting your hands on one of the Happiest Party Kits and don't want to leave it to fate, you can purchase your own through the NTWRK app for 24 hours following the live episode drop on April 7 at 5pm EST.