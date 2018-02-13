Entertainment

Chill Olympian Tweeted About Being 'Hangry' Between Runs, Then Set a Record & Won Gold

Chloe Kim, a 17-year-old American snowboarder, has been called "the present and future" of women's halfpipe. At the time of the Sochi Olympics, she was one of the world's best snowboarders. However, she was just 13 and too young to compete in the Olympics.

In PyeongChang, she's made her Olympic debut and crushed the competition. From her first run on, she was in first place. How calm was she? Between her second and third run, Kim tweeted, "Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry."

That wasn't even remotely a sign that she'd checked out of the task at hand. Kim ran last in each round, so when she took her third and final run it was already confirmed that she had was going to be the gold medalist. But she didn't throw in the towel. Instead, she improved her score from a 93.75 to a 98.75 on the final run. Oh, and she set a record on that run. She landed the first-ever back-to-back 1080s in Olympic competition. 

That wasn't the only record she set, though. At 17, she's the youngest female snowboarding medalist in Olympic history. 

Kim grabbed gold in her first Olympic competition, and the ease with which she took home the top spot indicates you'll probably be seeing her on the medal stand for years to come. 

Hopefully, someone got her a sandwich after she was handed her stuffed tiger

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist.

