Chloe Kim Photobombed Olympics Fans With Jimmy Fallon

02/22/2018
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Olympic gold medalist and hangry snowboarder Chloe Kim dropped by The Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. Fallon's show has been disrupted by the Winter Olympics, so he's been limited to five-minute mini-episodes he's calling "The Fallon Five."

This "Fallon Five" involved a brief talk with Kim about how she'd already won gold before her final run, but went out on the halfpipe and improved her score anyhow. She described the feeling of winning gold as "empty." "I don’t know if I’d feel that feeling," Fallon replied.

Kim also went into the streets of New York with Fallon to photobomb people looking to snap a free Olympics-themed picture while they're visiting. 

The reactions from fans are good, but Kim looks like she's having more fun than most of the people being photobombed.

The 17-year-old Kim was introduced with her Sports Illustrated cover and was later surprised with the announcement she was going to be on the cover of Kellogg's Corn Flakes. (The real Corn Flakes and not any trolling knock-offs.) Watch Kim goof around on The Tonight Show above and relive her spectacular Olympic performance here

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Dustin Nelson

