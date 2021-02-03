Chobani Will Give Fans $100K to Come Up with the Next Hit Coffee Creamer Flavor

We've entered the golden age of coffee creamers, when flavors span beyond vanilla and hazelnut, non-dairy options are on offer, and leading companies let fans weigh in on new product releases. In an increasingly competitive market, coffee creamer manufacturers have to get creative in order to stay relevant, which is why Chobani turned to fans to come up with the next hit creamer flavor.

During the month of February, Chobani is calling on its loyal customers to submit their best original coffee creamer recipes. The strongest three submissions will be chosen as finalists, and in summer 2021, the public will vote on which of the three flavors should become part of Chobani's official lineup.

To incentivize the contest, Chobani committed to spending a total of $100,000 in prize money on people who submit. The winner will receive $75,000, the runner-up will receive $15,000, and third place will get the remaining $10,000.

While Chobani is best known as a yogurt manufacturer, it's been fighting its way to prominence in the coffee scene lately. In January, the company unveiled a collection of ready-to-drink iced coffees, and it already has a full line of creamers that currently includes eight flavors.

How to Enter the Contest

To be considered for the prize, you'll first need a genius coffee creamer idea. When you're confident you've created a winning recipe, you can begin the application

During the submission process, you'll be asked to provide the following information:

Name, email, age, ZIP code

The name of your dream coffee creamer flavor

The ingredients in your dream coffee creamer flavor

A short essay (300 words or less) about how you drew inspiration for the flavor